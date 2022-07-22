George Ezra announces 2023 arena dates

George Ezra has announced a slew of arena dates for 2023.

After headlining London's Finsbury Park at the weekend, the 'Green Green Grass' hitmaker has announced three arena shows in the UK and Ireland for next spring.

The 29-year-old pop star will play Dublin's 3Arena on March 8, Killarney's INEC Arena on March 10, and London's The O2 on March 13, 2023.

Before then, George will play nine dates in the UK and Ireland this September and October, kicking off on September 13 in Liverpool.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10 am BST on Friday (22.07.22).

The run is in support of George's third studio album 'Gold Rush Kid’.

Meanwhile, the 'Shotgun' hitmaker has a new documentary heading to UK cinemas on August 29.

'End To End' gives fans the chance to join George on his 95-day trip from Land’s End in South West England to the top end of mainland UK, John O’Groats.

George said: “I started the walk just after I’d finished the album, and we committed ourselves to three months on this adventure.

“While I was on the walk, I started receiving mixes of the new songs I had been working on, so the journey was sound-tracked by the new album and each made the other more meaningful.

“It wasn’t lost on me that this was a real life-changing moment, it really transformed my perception of the world.

“I’m so glad that audiences will be able to see it on a big screen and we can celebrate the experience.”

George's UK and Ireland tour dates for 2022 and 2023:

SEPTEMBER 2022

13 – M S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

16 – The AO Arena, Manchester

20 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – P J Live, Aberdeen

26 – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – SSE Arena, Belfast

29 – 3Arena, Dublin

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

2 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

MARCH 2023

8 – 3Arena, Dublin

10 – INEC Arena, Killarney

13 – The O2, London