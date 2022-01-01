Wonderstraw: Noel Gallagher sings into straws to warm up his voice

Noel Gallagher sings through straws to help warm up his vocal cords before a gig.



The former Oasis rocker has revealed the unique way he was advised to prepare his voice for gigs by a doctor after having vocal issues on his tour with U2 in 2019.



Speaking on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, he said: “He gave me his paper straw and said, ‘Half an hour before you go on, in your room, put some music on and put this straw in your mouth and just hum along to whatever comes on and your vocal cords will warm up’.



“I was a bit sceptical, but it really does work. Usually, it would take me a couple of tunes to get into it and now I’m straight into it, straight off the bat.”



The 55-year-old musician always makes sure he has a stash of straws wherever he goes now.



He added: “I carry them everywhere now. I have a little pot of paper straws.



"Some of the girls in the office went, ‘Are you smoking again? People saw you carrying around a cigarette backstage, looks so cool’.



“I was like, ‘No, it’s just a straw to warm up with.'"



Meanwhile, the 'Wonderwall' songwriter previously revealed he suffered "brutal panic attacks" after using cocaine for three years.



Noel admitted that he finally decided to quit the illegal drug after repeated use in the 1990s led to disturbing panic attacks.



Speaking on the podcast in 2020, he recalled: "It was from 1995 till 1998. That was my crazy years.



"I did have to check into hospital once. I was in Detroit as a matter of fact and imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital.



"They don't understand a word you are saying because of your accent and you are like 'I think I am on my way out'.



"I had a few brutal panic attacks, which I why I quit."



Although he partied hard in his youth, he no longer enjoys cocaine and now finds it boring when other people start taking it at parties.



He said previously: "It doesn't bother me. I can sit in a room full of people doing f***king mountains of cocaine - it doesn't bother me in the slightest.



"I could sit with people smoking and all that. You just know that when the coke comes out the night is going to take a s*** turn. It's always like fun and games and once someone gets the coke out then all of a sudden it's 'Well, it's time for me to go anyway, because this is now boring'."



Noel also insisted that he found it easy to quit cocaine and he didn't need rehab to do so.



He said: "I don't think I was too working-class [to go to rehab]. I don't think I was too cool. I didn't need to. I didn't need to do it.



"I woke up one morning and said: 'That's it'. I gave up smoking by accident. I just didn't have another f**king cigarette. It wasn't, 'Today I am going to attempt to give up smoking'. [Similarly] I'd had enough of drugs. I think at the time I was thinking that I'm going to give up drugs for f**king six months and see what happens.



"I wasn't planning on such a major lifestyle change. But after about two weeks I was like I f**king much prefer this! Much prefer it."