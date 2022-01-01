JAY-Z insists he doesn't charge artists for features

JAY-Z never charges for features on other artists' songs.

In a wide-ranging interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart to Heart series, the rapper/entrepreneur revealed that he doesn't negotiate a fee with the talent he agrees to work with.

"(It's based) mostly relationships... It's actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it's talent. Pretty much every song that I'm on, I'm asked to be on. I don't ask people to be on their songs," he explained, adding: "I never charge."

Jay went on to note that he rejects more requests than he accepts.

"I try to be straight up," the 52-year-old asserted. "Sometimes it slips through the cracks. Sometimes I want to do it, and my life is in a certain place, and I'm moving and I can't do it. But I typically try to be straight up with people. I don't like to drag and waste people's time."

Over the course of his career, Jay has collaborated with the likes of Mariah Carey, Pharrell, Rihanna, Usher, Snoop Dogg, and his wife, Beyoncé.