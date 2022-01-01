Kanye West pulls out of Rolling Loud Miami headlining set

Kanye West has dropped out of his upcoming headlining performance at the Miami edition of Rolling Loud festival.

Organisers of the festival took to social media on Sunday to share a poster of the updated line-up, which revealed that Kid Cudi had been drafted in to replace Kanye's headlining slot on Friday. In the caption, they explained, "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022."

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler elaborated on the rapper's cancellation in a statement to multiple outlets.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance," they said. "Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off (out of) our show and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

This isn't the first time Kanye, also known as Ye, has cancelled a headlining set at short notice this year - he withdrew from Coachella two weeks before his performances in April and was replaced by The Weeknd.

Kanye used to be good friends with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate Cudi, who used to be signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label. However, they engaged in a feud earlier this year when the Stronger hitmaker publicly blasted Cudi and cut him from his Donda 2 album because he is friends with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In April, Cudi told his Twitter followers that Kanye is "not my friend" and they will never work together on music again.

Rolling Loud Miami will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 July, with Future and Kendrick Lamar headlining the other nights.