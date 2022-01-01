Lil Uzi Vert appears to come out as non-binary

Lil Uzi Vert has seemingly confirmed they are non-binary.

The 'You Was Right' rapper - whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods - changed their pronouns to they/them on their Instagram bio.

International Non-Binary People’s Day was on July 14, suggesting the update was made then.

The 26-year-old star announced a new EP called 'Red and White' over the weekend.

And over on SoundCloud Uzi shared the track 'Space Cadet'.

They wrote: “I am a Space cadet the geek that real. (sic)"

Meanwhile, in December, Uzi claimed their insurance company tried to "cut [them] off" after they got their forehead pierced with a $24 million pink diamond.

The hip-hop star admitted it caused concern when they had the rock inserted into their face early last year, because the firm they had life insurance with thought they was "trying to kill them self" and were going to cancel his policy.

Speaking on Twitch streamer Trainwreck’s ‘scuffed’ podcast, they said: “My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself,’ because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die.’ I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key… it’s literally a piercing.”

Fortunately, the rap star suggested the matter had been sorted out.

They continued: “But everything’s straight.

“I never even thought about my insurance company, like my life insurance. I just started living life, I’m like ‘what the f*** are they calling for?’”

Uzi's diamond was ripped out of their forehead when they jumped into the crowd during their performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, and though they still have the jewel, they had to give the site time to "heal" before they could think about having it put back in.

They said: “This is actually the back post of it, It was pretty heavy, it was like ripping my forehead and I had to let it reheal.”

The 'Over Your Head' hitmaker previously admitted it took them over five years to save up for the diamond.