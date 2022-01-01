'Your guess is as good as mine': Matt Skiba doesn't know if he's still in Blink-182

Matt Skiba is unsure whether he's still in Blink-182.

The 46-year-old Alkaline Trio frontman started touring with the pop-punk veterans - Mark Hoppus, 50, and 46-year-old Travis Barker - in 2015, following the second departure of Tom DeLonge.

He remained in the group and went on to record two albums (2016's 'California' and 2019's 'Nine') with them.

However, he did not appear on their 2020 single 'Quarantine', which was released amid the global pandemic.

Over the weekend, one Instagram user commented on Matt's selfie with “no Blink content” and “the Blink guys don’t post pictures with Matt”.

Responding to whether or not he's still in the 'What's My Age Again?' group, Matt replied: “Your guess is as good as mine.

“Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

Tom has long expressed his desire to return to the band in the future.

And last year, Mark insisted he wasn't against the idea.

He said: “We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future

“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

In 2021, Angels and Airwaves frontman Tom, 46, revealed he had started repairing his relationship with Mark after his cancer diagnosis.

He said: "The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce. Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?' And we weren't really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it's like we've been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about."

The musician was declared cancer-free in September 2021, after battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.