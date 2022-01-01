Britney Spears was 'so happy' to see Selena Gomez at her wedding

Britney Spears was thrilled to see Selena Gomez at her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The popstar and model/actor tied the knot at her home in Los Angeles in June, with Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace among the guests.

Reflecting on speaking with Selena in an Instagram post, Britney described the Love You Like a Love Song singer as a "beautiful surprise".

"She came to my wedding ... the three most beautiful women in Hollywood... @drewbarrymore, @parishilton... I had no idea!!!" she began, also referring to Selena. "I was SO HAPPY!!! She told me, 'I just want you to be happy,' three times... My mother does that as well ... It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts... Although I've been forced to see people against my will my whole life... she was a beautiful surprise!!! You're such a special person and I had to share this picture... I thought it would make her happy!!!"

Britney also praised Selena for her work in promoting access to mental health support.

In response, the star replied, "I'm speechless. Britney - you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!

Elsewhere in the message, the Toxic hitmaker indicated she has mended her relationship with her mother Lynne following the termination of her conservatorship last year.

"My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street, 'How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding?' ... she said all she wanted for me was to be happy!!! (sic) Mom and Selena, I'm so happy to have such a supportive family!!! God bless you," added Britney.