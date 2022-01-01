Ricky Martin vehemently denies sexual abuse allegations made by nephew

Ricky Martin has denied “disgusting” allegations of incest made by his nephew.

Earlier this month, authorities in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order on behalf of an unnamed petitioner against the Livin' la Vida Loca singer.

On Friday, a local newspaper reported that the petitioner was Martin's 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, and that he had filed domestic and sexual abuse claims against him.

In response, Martin issued a strongly worded statement via his lawyer Marty Singer over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” said Singer. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

A hearing on the claims is set to take place in Puerto Rico on 21 July.

Martin shares four children with his husband Jwan Yosef. He announced their marriage in January 2018.