LF System on track for third week at Number 1 with 'Afraid To Feel'

LF SYSTEM’s reign at Number 1 with Afraid To Feel could continue for a third consecutive week.



David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson have played the long game with Crazy What Love Can Do, their long-standing hit is set to crack the Top 5 of the Official Singles Chart for the first time this Friday. It comes after Becky performed the track during an appearance on last week’s Love Island.



Last week, Afrobeats legend Burna Boy scored his first-ever solo UK Top 10 with Last Last and now he’s looking to ascend again. The summer party track eyes a new peak of Number 6.



Ella Henderson currently has two singles inside the UK Top 10, and it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere any time soon. 21 Reasons with Nathan Dawe could shift up to a new peak of Number 9.



Love Island is the gift that keeps on giving for Sigala & Talia Mar, whose collaboration Stay The Night positions itself to jump to Number 15.



Pink Floyd could return to the UK Top 40 for the first time in 27 years this week. Hey, Hey, Rise Up! with Andriy Khlyvnyuk is set to re-enter the chart at Number 18 thanks to its new physical release.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.