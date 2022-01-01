Being on a major label was a double-edged sword, says Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church felt like a "commodity" on a major music label.

The 36-year-old singer shot to fame as a child before branching into pop music in 2005 - but Charlotte admits that being on a major label was a "double-edged sword".

Asked about her worst-ever job, Charlotte replied: "It was a double-edged sword, but being a major-label artist, I felt like a commodity, a thing to be sold."

Charlotte also admits to having over-indulged as a teenage music star.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she recalled: "When I was 18, I bought a boat for a million pounds and sold it a year later for just over half the price."

Charlotte has kids Ruby, 14, and Dexter, 13, with Gavin Henson, as well as Frida, 23 months, with husband Johnny Powell.

The 'Call My Name' hitmaker loved spending time at home with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

She shared: "Obviously, there was terrible grief and sadness and fear around, but there was also this reclaiming for nature. I was constantly at my allotment with the big kids and my husband."

Earlier this year, Charlotte described motherhood as her "main job" in life.

The singer insisted that her work will always come second to her brood.

She said: "I’ve always carried on singing and doing music, and I have my own 'Late Night Pop Dungeon' show - I’ve just done it in my own way.

"I’ve been quite uncompromising about my output and my creativity and how I want that to be. A lot of the time, that doesn’t have much mainstream feel, and that’s fine. As I said, I’ll just see where this river takes me. But my main job in life is as a mother, so as long as it doesn’t take me away from my beautiful babies too much."