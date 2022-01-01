Rina Sawayama brands Christina vs Britney feud 'so silly'

Rina Sawayama says the infamous Christina Aguilera vs Britney Spears rivalry was "so silly".



The 'Beg For You' singer says the music industry has come a long way since artists were pitted against each other and there's a "space for everybody" due to streaming platforms.



She said: "It's easy to start to buy into that narrative so much that if you don't do this, someone else will.



"But I try not to engage in that anymore."



Commenting on the famous Christina Aguilera vs Britney Spears rivalry that was heightened in the press, Rina told Rolling Stone UK: "It's silly.



"We should all support each other as there is a space for everybody, especially because of streaming."



In 2018, Christina admitted she felt "hurt" when she was pitted against Britney.



The 'Beautiful' hitmaker found it difficult when the pair appeared to be put against one another and admitted it was very hurtful to be portrayed as the "bad girl".



She said: "It's hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's OK. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble."



However, there is one person Christina has feuded with, Pink, who she fell out with back in the early 2000s, leading to the pair trying to punch each other in a nightclub.



She said: "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new. You have to learn - women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."