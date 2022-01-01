Camila Cabello wants to emulate Ed Sheeran's approach to fame

Camila Cabello is impressed by the way Ed Sheeran approaches fame.

In an interview for the August/September 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan U.K., the Havana hitmaker shared that she wants to emulate her Bam Bam collaborator's lifestyle.

"I want to be an artist, not like a 'celebrity,'" she said. "(Ed) just strives to be an artist, and then also just lives his life as a normal dude. He has a whole private life that people don't know about, where he has fun, hangs out with his friends, has a family, has dinner with the people he loves. I think Ed just lives it - he's just out here trying to have fun with good people and make music he loves. And that's the same thing I'm trying to do."

And while Camila is good friends with Ed, it also seems that she is on better terms with some of her former Fifth Harmony bandmates. The star departed the group in 2016, and despite a reference to her time in the girl group in her new song Psychofreak, the 25-year-old had a conversation with Normani at the Met Gala in May.

"I had such a great time seeing Normani at the Met Gala. Actually, that was probably one of the highlights of my night," she praised. "We were just laughing, having fun and hanging out. She said something really sweet about (the song) and in general is really cool and supportive. I try to be super supportive as well. I feel like we're in a great place. I feel like that about some of the other girls, too, and I feel really good about that."