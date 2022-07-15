Sam Fender thanks fans for 'magic' evening at Finsbury Park concert

Sam Fender thanked his fans for a "magic" evening as he performed in Finsbury Park in London on Friday night (15.07.22).

The 28-year-old singer played his biggest headline show to date as the sun shone down in the UK capital and he admitted the concert would live long in the memory.

He said: "This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, it’s our biggest headline show we’ve ever played.

"Thank you so much for coming out, I’m gonna remember this one for a long time I think.”

Sam opened his set with 'Will We Talk?' and 'Getting Started' and the crowd was filled with black and white flags and revellers in Newcastle United FC shirts in homage to his hometown.

He insisted it was time to get "everyone moving" as he played 'Borders' and other highlights included 'Get You Down' and 'Spit of You'.

Sam debuted new track 'Alright' and closed his set by sitting down at the piano for 'The Dying Light' before switching back to the guitar as fireworks shot into the air.

Thanking the crowd afterwards, he said: “This is an honour, this is the best job in the world.”

Sam returned for an encore which included 'Angel in Lothian', 'Saturday', 'Seventeen Going Under' and 'Hypersonic Missiles' and as the thousands of fans made their way home they continued to sing the chorus of 'Seventeen Going Under'.

On the day, Sam was supported by Irish band Fontaines DC, singer/songwriter Declan McKenna, Nilufer Yanya and Rachel Chinouriri.

Sam Fender Finsbury Park setlist:

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

Dead Boys

Mantra

Better of Me

The Borders

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Get You Down

Spit of You

Alright

Play God

The Dying Light

Encore:

Angel in Lothian

Saturday

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles