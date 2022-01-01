The Maccabees‘ Felix and Hugo White form new band

The Maccabees‘ Felix and Hugo White have formed a new band.

The siblings have joined forces with their brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison to create a new group called 86TVs and they have promised to release new music by the end of the year.

Felix wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been making a record with my brothers for the past few years. It’s taken a second, but we are finally happy with what our new band is ….

"[This week] we played the songs for the first time to a room full of friends and family at Omeara. It was a really, really good time. I’d forgotten how much I missed it. Thank you to everyone there. At some point this year there will be the first recorded music and gigs .. we’re really looking forward to sharing it all with you.

"The band is called @86tvs The people in it are: @hugowhitenoise @popmorrison @willwhitenoise xx."

Hugo wrote: "We played the first show with our new band. This projects been incredibly precious to us it’s taken a few years to get here! But we made it it became real last night.

"The band is shared between both my brothers, our dear friend Jamie Morrison I.

"Thanks to all that made [the] night so special.

"Can’t wait for everyone to hear the music we’ve been making come see us live.

"Exciting times a new beginning."

The Maccabees were an English indie rock band, formed in 2004 in London. They released four albums before announcing their split in 2016 and disbanding in 2017 after a number of farewell gigs.