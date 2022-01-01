Justin Hawkins "loves gay anthems".

The Darkness frontman insists he has no guilty pleasures and isn't afraid to say he's a huge lover of Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey.

He told Classic Rock: "I don’t have guilty pleasures. Somebody else is never going to tell me what I should listen to. Art has to be subjective. I like the big voices from the valleys: Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey. I like a lot of gay anthems."

The 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' hitmaker's drummer is Queen sticksman Roger Taylor's son Rufus Taylor, and he just so happens to be a huge Queen fan as well.

Plus, the likes of the Bee Gees and Bryan Adams.

Justin, 47, said: "All four members of Queen were great songwriters. And the Bee Gees, of course!

I like Ron Sexsmith’s songs too – he’s very underrated. But a friend of mine’s dad

says the only thing that Bryan Adams is better at than singing is songwriting. And I agree. If you want an anthemic mega-song, he’s your man."

In fact, his favourite singer is the late great Freddie Mercury.

He said: "When you’re into Queen you never have a time in your life when you’re not aware that Freddie Mercury was the greatest of all time. I’ve been obsessed with Bon Scott and Steven Tyler, but all that was against a backdrop of an abiding love for Freddie."

When it comes to guitarists, Justin loves Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits.

He said: "Mark Knopfler. He’s such an expressive player. His skill is the way he tells a story with his fingers. You never get bored with a long Mark Knopfler solo because he does so many things that are melodic and moving. For that, he’s the best."