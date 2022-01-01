Megan Thee Stallion writes raps in her shower

Megan Thee Stallion often dreams up raps while she is in the shower.



In an interview for Rolling Stone, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker shared that she is constantly thinking of lyrics, and often writes in the car or in her bathroom.



"I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it. S**t be getting wet all the time, f**king up my phones," she said. "It's a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out."



The star, real name Megan Pete, went on to note that she has been spending all of her free time writing lyrics for her upcoming second album. And while there isn't a release date for the record just yet, Megan promised fans that the sound will be varied.



"I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first you was twerking, now you might be crying," the 27-year-old said. "I just always want people to remember, 'Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.'"