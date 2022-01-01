Fleur East to collaborate with David Guetta

Fleur East is planning a pop comeback with David Guetta.

The 34-year-old singer - who was the runner-up to Ben Haenow in 'The X Factor' final in 2014 - revealed she got to know David when she interviewed him for her radio show and the pair are planning to collaborate.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve interviewed David on Hits Radio a few times and my co-host James Barr dropped me in it and went, ‘David, Fleur can sing.’

“He went: ‘Can you DM me?’ and I sent him my Spotify.

“He came back to me and he was like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise that was you? That’s crazy.’

"He said it would be great to collaborate. We’ve kept in touch so watch this space.”

And Fleur revealed she can't wait to release new music again.

She said: "A lot of my music is used in TV and adverts.

“My latest song, called 'Confidence', is being used for a new dating show 'Lovestruck High' on Amazon.

"But this year, I’m ready to put out my music again, I’m itching to do it now."