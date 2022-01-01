Demi Lovato 'needed three stitches' after cutting head on crystal

Demi Lovato needed "three stitches" after cutting their forehead on a large amethyst.

The Confident singer, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed to fans on TikTok on Wednesday night that they had cut their forehead and would need stitches to close the gash near their eyebrow.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Demi revealed how the injury occurred.

"I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped," they told guest host Mark Rober. "I'm a huge fan of crystals. I have literally an amethyst that is about this tall (gestures table height). It's just really heavy, and there are pieces that are sharp. Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up, and I didn't see the amethyst, and I hit my head. I had to get three stitches last night in my face."

The 29-year-old went on to reveal that they called their doctor and showed off the injury on TikTok before telling anybody else.

"I called my doctor and I was like, 'Hey, I just hit my face, do I need stitches?' and he was like, 'FaceTime me'. So we Facetimed and I was like, 'I have Kimmel tomorrow, what do I do?' So I did what any sane person would do and made a TikTok before I even told management," Demi joked.

The singer covered up the injury using make-up and a black bob wig with bangs.

Demi performed their new song Substance live in the studio. On Thursday night, they also released the Substance music video, which features a cameo from Demi's pal Paris Hilton, and the tracklisting for their upcoming album Holy Fvck.

Substance was released on Friday and Holy Fvck will drop on 19 August.