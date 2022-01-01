Noah Schnapp posted Doja Cat's private messages without 'thinking too much of it'

Noah Schnapp didn't consider the consequences when he posted Doja Cat's private messages online.

The Kiss Me More singer privately reached out to the Stranger Things actor via his direct messages (DMs) to ask him to get his co-star Joseph Quinn to "hit her up", to which Noah encouraged her to "slide into" Joseph's DMs.

Doja blasted the 17-year-old last week after Noah posted the private exchange on TikTok, and earlier this week, he told his followers that he had apologised to the singer and there were "no hard feelings".

Discussing the incident for the first time in an interview, Noah explained to Variety that he's so "goofy" on social media that he didn't even consider the ramifications of making the DMs public.

"I'm super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings," he said. "So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted.' It was all good. I love her. I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but, like, in reality, it's like a two-minute thing."

Noah gave the interview with Variety to discuss his character Will's journey in Stranger Things season four. Before the series was released, he was vague about Will's sexuality in public, but he finally confirmed Will is gay.

"It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" he shared. "Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love (his best friend) Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."