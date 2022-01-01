NEWS Burna Boy claims Official Albums Chart highest new entry with 'Love, Damini' Newsdesk Share with :





This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Burna Boy, who claims his first-ever UK Top 5 collection with Love, Damini at Number 2. The Nigerian afro-fusion singer-songwriter, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, previously reached the Top 40 with 2019’s African Giant (16) and 2020 release Twice As Tall (11).



Harry Styles’ Harry’s House returns to the top of the Official Albums Chart this week, celebrating its fifth non-consecutive week at Number 1.



The record, which currently places second on the Official Charts Company’s list of 2022’s biggest albums so far, reigns once again as Harry releases the music video for second single Late Night Talking. The album now claims the most weeks at Number 1 of 2022 so far, toppling Ed Sheeran’s four non-consecutive weeks with = (Equals).



James Bay marks his return this week, with Leap entering at Number 4. The Hitchin-born singer-songwriter’s first full-length release in four years, it becomes his third Top 5 album to date, joining 2015 debut Chaos and the Calm (1) and 2018 record Wild Love (2). Leap also proves the most-purchased album on wax this week, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. James discussed the making of the album on The Record Club this week.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, American R&B star Brent Faiyaz makes his Official Albums Chart debut with Wasteland (6).



Further down the chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ hits compilation Legend jumps 11 places (21). A chart mainstay, the record peaked at Number 1 upon its release in 1984.



Neil Young and Crazy Horse enjoy a new Top 40 entry with Toast (23). A fan favourite from the Canadian singer-songwriter, this ‘lost’ album was recorded in 2001 and saw its original release shelved – now becoming his 46th Official Top 40 album. The LP also makes this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 10 (7).



Finally, Becky Hill’s 2021 album Only Honest On The Weekend vaults 27 spots to return to the Top 40, following her performance on ITV2 reality show Love Island (40).



