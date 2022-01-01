NEWS Beabadoobee: 'PinkPantheress stayed on our bus for a Halsey Tour' Newsdesk Share with :





beabadoobee is in session and conversation with Matt as part of the inaugural Antidote Editions on Apple Music 1. She talked to Matt about her collaborators, Matt Healy and PinkPantheress and meeting Julian Casablancas.



Beabadoobee on collaborating with Georgia Ellery from Jockstrap...



I think it was through Jacob. She just came in one day and when I tell you, she basically would do a violin track, one track and then without listening, do the second track and then overlay it constantly all in one take. It was that.



Beabadoobee on meeting Julian Casablancas…



Yeah. I met him at Mac's (DeMarco) bonfire.



[Matt Wilkinson] What happens at a Mac DeMarco Bonfire?



Bonfire's a bunch of cigs in the middle of the bonfire. Mac is just so lovely and I remember me and my bassist going and we were going to scare them, scare him in Kiki because their door was unlocked. So we just jumped in. We were like, "Boo!" And they did not say anything. They were just like, "Do you want some quesadillas? And I'm like, "Okay." So it was just, I ate some quesadillas and then, we stayed for the bonfire. It was really nice.



Mac kept saying his friend Julian was coming. I didn't know. I was like, "Imagine if it was Julian Casablancas. LOL!" I'm like, "Oh, shit. It actually is! Crazy!" Yeah.



Beabadoobee on Matt Healy…



Yeah. Matty helped with "You're Here That's The Thing" and "Pictures of Us" was him and Jacob's song



..It's very chill. He has so much good advice to give me.



..He doesn't overstep. Do you know what I mean? He just does the right amount and then he lets us do our thing. But he's so good at just creating that spark or that energy.



Beabadoobee on PinkPantheress and collaborating on their track ’Tinkerbell is Overrated’



She's awesome. She stayed on our bus for a Halsey Tour. So she would just sleep on the bus and like, because I only got my bassist. I'll be honest. It was nice having another girl on the bus. We're around the same age, both from London. We both liked the same things. It was only fair to make a song with her. So basically, "Tinkerbell is Overrated" it was just me and Jacob's song and then we were just like, "You know what who'd really suit this song though? PinkPantheress." So yeah, we got her in and it worked perfectly.

