Clean Bandit are "working with a lot of UK artists" on their new album.

The chart-topping group - which includes Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - are currently working on their third album, and Grace has given fans an insight into what they can expect from the record.

The 36-year-old singer told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’re writing so many songs at the moment and working with a lot of UK artists.

"With our last album, 'What Is Love', we really tried to make a homogenous sound, but with our first album it was all over the place – dancehall, house, classical.

"So with the third album we will probably go more that way because there are so many styles of sounds."

The 'Symphony' hitmakers have already collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Sean Paul.

Grace previously revealed that she'd been busily trying to arrange a collaboration with Lewis Capaldi.

She explained: "We would love to collaborate with him. We have DMed him a few times but no success, as of yet.

"But he’s incredible."

Grace described Lewis as a "nice guy" - but she also acknowledged that he probably receives lots of requests from other artists.

The singer said: "He’s definitely a nice guy but poor thing, he must get so many DMs."

Clean Bandit have also been keen to have Rita Ora on their third album.

The group previously worked with Rita on the 2018 track 'Nowhere' - which featured on their 'What Is Love?' album - and they're said to be keen to reunite with the pop star.

A source previously said: "Rita’s schedule is one of the busiest in music but Clean Bandit are keen to lock her down.

"They are working on their third album and hope to work with her again in the near future."