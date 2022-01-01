Lenny Kravitz and Anitta named 'most beautiful' vegans of 2022

Lenny Kravitz and Anitta have been named the "most beautiful" vegan celebrities of 2022.

On Thursday, leaders at animal rights charity People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced that they wanted to honour the rock icon and international superstar for their commitment to abiding by a diet free from animal products.

"With more than 65 million followers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who are inspiring millions of people to go their way and let love rule by keeping animals off their plates," said PETA's senior vice president Lisa Lange in a statement obtained by Billboard. "PETA's Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 are showing the world what it means to thrive on planet-protecting, plant-powered meals."

Previously, Kravitz shared that he went vegan as it is "the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals".

Meanwhile, Anitta opted to go plant-based after viewing the documentary Cowspiracy in 2019.

In past years, other celebrities to make PETA's list included Lizzo, Jessica Chastain, and Billie Eilish.