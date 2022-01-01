Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancel 3 shows due to 'health issues'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have axed three shows due to "health issues".

The indie rockers called off gigs in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as their set at New South Wales festival Splendour in the Grass, and the 'Spitting Off the Edge of the World' group admitted the cancellations "weigh heavily on us".

They said in a statement on social media: "We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass.

"We apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.

"Wet Leg, we were so excited to play with you and hope we can do shows together in the future. All purchased tickets for the Sydney and Melbourne headlines shows will received a full refund (sic)"

The Avalanches will now replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Splendour in the Grass.

A message on the festival's Facebook page read: "Splendour In The Grass has received news that Yeah Yeah Yeahs are no longer able to make it to Australia for Splendour In The Grass 2022. The band has sent us this message to share with Splendour ticket holders…

Splendour wishes Karen, Nick and Brian a speedy recovery. We hope to see them back in Australia soon.

In light of this news, we are beyond stoked to announce that The Avalanches are set to raise the vibrations in the Splendour Amphitheatre on Friday 22 July! To purchase Friday tickets and all other festival tickets, head to the resale link in our bio! #SITG2022 (sic)"