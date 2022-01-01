Beyoncé posts first-ever TikTok

Beyoncé is now on TikTok.

The superstar took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a montage of clips featuring fans - including Cardi B - celebrating the launch of her new single, Break My Soul.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B"

In addition, Beyoncé has made her entire song catalogue available to fans for use as background music on TikTok.

"Can't believe I'm witnessing Beyoncé's TikTok era," one follower wrote, while another exclaimed: "IMAGINE BEING IN BEYONCÉ'S FIRST TIKTOK OMG."

Beyoncé already has over three million TikTok followers.

The Formation hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on 29 July.