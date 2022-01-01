Travis Barker returns to stage after hospitalisation to perform with Machine Gun Kelly

Travis Barker returned to the stage for the first time since his recent hospitalisation to perform during Machine Gun Kelly's show on Wednesday.

The Blink-182 rocker was hospitalised with pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas, late last month, but he proved that he'd fully recovered from his health scare when he made a surprise appearance during Kelly's show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"There's a person I grew up idolising that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight," Kelly told the crowd as he introduced his frequent collaborator to the stage.

According to Page Six, Barker hopped on the drums and performed Title Track, which they co-wrote, from MGK's Tickets To My Downfall album. Kelly then asked him to do one more track and they performed Bloody Valentine.

"You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing here? Playing drums right now!" he told the audience. "Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remissed (sic) if I did not ask you to play 'one more song'."

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian reportedly watched his performance from the crowd alongside Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox.

He wasn't the only surprise guest - Kelly also brought out Lil Wayne, Halsey, and Blackbear, while his tour openers, Willow and Avril Lavigne, returned to the stage during his show.

The Mainstream Sellout Tour continues in Las Vegas on Friday. Barker will replace Lavigne as an opening act between 2 and 11 August.