Demi Lovato needs stitches after 'hitting head on a crystal'

Demi Lovato needs stitches after suffering a nasty cut on their forehead.



The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, took to TikTok on Wednesday night to share a video showing them covering one side of their face.



Demi is then seen removing their hand and displaying a gash on their head, near the eyebrow.



"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? #substance #f**k," the star wrote in the caption.



Demi didn't share any further details.



The 29-year-old is to serve as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, where they will perform the single Substance.



Demi's eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, is set to drop on 19 August.