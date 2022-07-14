Marcus Mumford announces debut solo album

Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album.



The 35-year-old singer - who is best known as the frontman of folk rock band Mumford and Sons - will release the LP, named '(Self-Titled)’, in September 2022 and he unveiled lead single 'Cannibal', which was inspired by "facing demons" in lockdown, on Thursday (14.07.22).



In a handwritten statement provided by Island Records, he said: "In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called 'Cannibal'.



"I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called '(Self-Titled)’.



"It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin."



The 'I Will Wait' hitmaker - who has won numerous awards, including two BRITs, an Ivor Novello, and two Grammys, including Album of the Year as part of Mumford and Sons - is also set to embark on a UK tour in November 2021, which will begin at The Leadmill in Sheffield and finishes up at the Olympia in Dublin, with further details to be announced.



'(Self-Titled)’ is available to pre-order now, with signed copies available.



Pre-order or pre-save the new album and sign up for pre-sale tickets access at https://mm.lnk.to/selftitled!PR



Watch the video for the new single 'Caiinbal' at https://mm.lnk.to/cannibal/youtube!PR.







'(Self-Titled)’ tracklisting:







1. Cannibal



2. Grace



3. Prior Warning



4. Better Off High



5. Only Child



6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)



7. Better Angels



8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)



9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)



10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)