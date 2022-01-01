NEWS Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen? confirmed as top vinyl single of 2022 so far Newsdesk Share with :





Sex Pistols’ anti-monarchist anthem God Save The Queen is officially the best-selling vinyl single of 2022 so far, the Official Charts Company can reveal.



The track, which originally (and somewhat controversially) peaked at Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart during the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977, received a re-release to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June. A limited number of special edition pressings were made available to fans which sold out on pre-orders. Read more about God Save The Queen’s colourful chart history here.



Thanks to an exclusive Record Store Day release, Taylor Swift’s The Lakes is the year’s second-best-selling vinyl single to date. The track, originally included in the deluxe edition of Folklore, received a limited edition run on wax in April and reached the Official Singles Chart Top 100 as a result, peaking at Number 88.



Elsewhere in the Top 5 of 2022 so far, Suggs and Paul Weller’s Motown-influenced collaboration Ooh Do U Fink U R is in at Number 3. Further Record Store Day 7” exclusives - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ We’re Gonna Get There in the End and David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure EP – place at Numbers 4 and 5 respectively.



Record Store Day exclusive releases also pepper the wider Top 20 including the likes of U2’s A Celebration (9), Madonna’s Who’s That Girl re-issue (10) and Sam Fender’s previously unreleased Alright (14).



Official Vinyl Singles Chart 2022 – to end of Q2



1 GOD SAVE THE QUEEN SEX PISTOLS VIRGIN

2 THE LAKES TAYLOR SWIFT EMI

3 OOH DO U FINK U R SUGGS & PAUL WELLER BMG

4 WE'RE GONNA GET THERE IN THE END NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS SOUR MASH

5 BRILLIANT ADVENTURE EP DAVID BOWIE PARLOPHONE

6 HUNTER'S MOON GHOST LOMA VISTA

7 MAKING A FIRE FOO FIGHTERS COLUMBIA

8 ROCK THE CASBAH CLASH COLUMBIA

9 A CELEBRATION U2 ISLAND/UMC

10 WHO'S THAT GIRL MADONNA RHINO





Harry Styles claims the biggest vinyl album of the year so far with Harry’s House, the Official Charts Company can reveal.



The One Direction star’s third solo LP has spent three non-consecutive weeks atop the Official Albums Chart so far this year; the most weeks of any release in 2022. Harry’s House ranks at Number 2 on the overall list of 2022’s biggest albums to date and is the biggest new release of the year.



According to Official Charts Company data, it’s shifted 49,000 copies on wax since its release in May, more than any other this year. Harry also boasts a further two entries on the Top 40 list. 2019 release Fine Line is at Number 29, while his 2017 self-titled debut is at Number 38.



Liam Gallagher sits proudly in second place at the midway mark with C’Mon You Know. The former Oasis frontman has sold nearly 33,000 vinyl copies of his third solo studio record, which peaked at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, since its release in June. Gallagher’s live album Down By The River Thames – released on the same day – also features, landing at Number 21.



This year’s best-selling debut to date comes courtesy of Isle of Wight exports Wet Leg. The group, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, round off an all-British Top 3 on the list, with their eponymous LP shifting 20,000 vinyl so far. Not far behind are Dublin rock group Fontaines D.C. with their first-ever UK Number 1 album Skinty Fia (4).



Elsewhere in the year-to-date vinyl Top 10 are 2022 releases from Yard Act’s The Overload (6), Foals’ Life is Yours (7), Tears For Fears’ comeback The Tipping Point (8) and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love (9).



With 2022 offering a stellar selection of music so far, new releases account for nearly 70% of the year’s Top 40 best-selling vinyl to date.



Former Number 1 albums also making the list include Arcade Fire’s We (11), Florence & the Machine’s Dance Fever (15), George Ezra’s Gold Rush Kid (18), Charli XCX’s CRASH (19) and Blossoms’ Ribbon Around the Bomb (20) all place amongst the 20 most-purchased vinyl at the halfway point.



Official Vinyl Albums Chart 2022 – to end of Q2



1 HARRY'S HOUSE HARRY STYLES COLUMBIA

2 C'MON YOU KNOW LIAM GALLAGHER WARNER RECORDS

3 WET LEG WET LEG DOMINO RECORDINGS

4 SKINTY FIA FONTAINES DC PARTISAN

5 THE OVERLOAD YARD ACT ISLAND

6 RUMOURS FLEETWOOD MAC WEA

7 LIFE IS YOURS FOALS WARNER RECORDS

8 THE TIPPING POINT TEARS FOR FEARS CONCORD

9 UNLIMITED LOVE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS WARNER RECORDS

10 NEVERMIND NIRVANA GEFFEN

