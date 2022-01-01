H.E.R. is joining Disclosure at Luno presents All Points East

H.E.R. and Lil Silva have been added to the line-up for Disclosure's Luno presents All Points East date.



The R'n'B superstar and the esteemed electronic music producer have joined an already stacked bill at London's Victoria Park on August 27.



They join James Blake, Charli XCX, Mura Masa, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres, Overmono, Shy FX, ENNY and many more.



Gorillaz headline APE on August 19.



APE Presents: Field Day is back on August 20, with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk co-headlining.



Tame Impala headline on August 25, The National on August 26 and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on Sunday 28.



The concerts are also making an effort to be as environmentally friendly as possible.



A press release notes: "Each night, BMW will be plugging into All Points East's sustainability policies, with a fleet of all-electric BMW iX providing artist transportation, actively reducing each event's carbon footprint."



Meanwhile, H.E.R. recently revealed she is suing her record label to be freed from her "overrun" recording contract.



The 25-year-old singer - whose real name is Gabriella Wilson - has filed a lawsuit against MBK Entertainment, accusing the label of violating California Labor Code section 2855, Rolling Stone reported last month.



Also known as the Seven-Year Rule, the code “prohibits the enforcement beyond seven years of a contract (such as the Agreement) to render services of a special, unique, extraordinary or intellectual character.”



She has been signed to MBK since 2011, and says her contract should have ended in 2019.



The lawsuit read: “Since May 19, 2011, MBK has exclusively owned her services as a recording artist and has exclusively owned the right to exploit her name and likeness for her recordings under the Agreement.



“Wilson has not been free to provide her recording services except as permitted or dictated by MBK.”



The Oscar winner alleges that her manager, label owner Jeff Robinson, sacked the attorney representing her and employed a new lawyer to work for his client.



However, there is no fee agreement or a conflict waiver in writing for H.E.R. and the lawyer's work was allegedly a "favour" for Robinson.



Wilson was just 14 when she signed the deal and wants the contract to be made “unenforceable".



She is also seeking restitution and reimbursement for court fees from MBK.



The 'Damage' singer was still at school when she got signed and didn't think about being a successful singer at the time.



