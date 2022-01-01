Sir Mick Jagger: 'The ABBA thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough...'

Sir Mick Jagger says avatar shows like ABBA's offer up endless opportunities for veteran acts.



The Rolling Stones frontman hasn't considered whether the 'Start Me Up' rockers - who have been touring for 60 years - could have their own digital hologram concert in the future, but he is intrigued by the "technology breakthrough".



Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, the 78-year-old music legend said: “That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven’t really honestly thought about it.



“The ABBA thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough, which, I haven’t actually seen it yet.



“I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike. So I didn’t get to go. I wasn’t going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible, so I can’t really answer that.



“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?



“We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well.”



In May, the Swedish icons launched their spectacular 'ABBA Voyage' concert featuring their 'Abba-tars' (holograms) at a purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London.



The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.



ABBA played their last concert just over 41 years ago.



The avatar shows could go on even after the group - comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have left this world.



And the 'Super Trouper' hitmakers recently teased they are planning to use their concert holograms for "exciting new things" in future.



They said: “If you are an ABBA fan, who loyally has stuck with us for many years, our hope is that you will see the Abba-tars as agents in the new story, which may lead to exciting new things in the future."