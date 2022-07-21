The Boss to return to UK for first shows since 2016

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have been announced as the first headliner for the 10th anniversary edition of American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The Boss is set to return to the UK next year for a series of major concerts, including playing the London landmark on July 6 and 8, 2023.



Springsteen and co will also play Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30, and Birmingham's Villa Park on June 16.



The shows will mark their first live concerts in the UK since the 2016 'River Tour'.



Last year, Springsteen sold his entire back catalogue of music for a whopping $500 million.



The 72-year-old star - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a money-spinning deal.



The agreement saw Sony assume ownership of Springsteen's entire catalogue, which includes his hit album 'Born in the USA'.



The rock icon released his first studio album with his long-time backing band the E Street Band, 'Letter to You', in six years in October 2020.



Meanwhile, Springsteen recently said he hopes his “spiritual” music speaks to the "soul" of his listeners.



He explained: "To be a spiritual songwriter means that you are primarily addressing the soul of your listeners. I want people to dance. I want people to be entertained. I want people to do their laundry to my music. I want people to vacuum their floors to my music, to diaper their babies to my music. At the same time, I try to insert something that can, in certain moments, address your inner life, you know, by revealing my own inner life."



Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band go on sale 9am on Thursday 21 July 2022. Tickets for Edinburgh available at LiveNation.co.uk, Birmingham available at AXS.com and BST Hyde Park at bst-hydepark.com.







Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 UK Dates:



Tuesday 30th May, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh



Friday 16th June, Villa Park, Birmingham



Thursday 6th July, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London



Saturday 8th July, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London