Noah Schnapp apologises to Doja Cat for leaking private messages

Noah Schnapp has said sorry to Doja Cat after sharing private messages she'd sent him on TikTok.

Rapper Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, appeared to fall out with the Stranger Things star when he made their conversation about Noah's co-star Joseph Quinn public.

She'd asked him to get 29-year-old Joseph to "hit her up", with Noah, 17, encouraging Doja to get in touch by sliding into his DMs (direct messages).

After calling him a snake, the 26-year-old later calmed down and conceded the teenager made a mistake because of his age.

Noah has now updated fans on where they are with each other.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday, the actor shared a video of himself set to Doja's track Kiss Me More. He wrote in the caption: "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings" with two red heart emojis.

In the wake of the DMs drama, Doja reportedly lost over 200,000 followers while Noah picked up nearly a million.