Drake's Young Money reunion at October World Weekend

Drake is to reunite Young Money's Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at a special concert series.

The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce three-day event October World Weekend, which will take place between July 28th and 29th, and on August 1st at various venues in Toronto.

It will see Wayne and Nicki perform in a Young Money reunion on August 1st.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby will take to the stage on July 29th, and an act billed as the "All Canadian North Stars" will perform on July 28th.

Drake shared a picture of a poster about the spectacle, which describes it as being part of the 'Road to OVO Fest Tour'.

He wrote in the caption: "OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster (sic)"

Drake recently hinted something big was going to go down in his home city of Toronto.

During a livestream with online gambling site Stake, he said: "Big announcement coming Wednesday for the city.

"Appreciate everyone listening to the new album, embracing something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love.

"Means a lot to me that it’s been this many years, people still tuning in. Being open, showing a lot of love to different s***. I’m back going crazy though.

"I’m just letting you know right now, I’m in a different bag right now. I promise you. Scary."