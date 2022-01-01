Lizzo and Chris Martin discuss recording together

Lizzo and Chris Martin are keen to work together.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker spoke briefly to the Coldplay frontman to thank him for inspiring her upcoming track 'Coldplay' - which will feature on her new album 'Special' - and during their chat, they discussed the possibility of getting into the recording studio.

Speaking over FaceTime to Chris during her interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lizzo said: “I mean, listen, the songs don’t got to come out with me and you. We just got to do it.

"If we sat in the studio and we just worked. You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody got to know. Don’t nobody got to know, Chris.”

The 'Fix You' hitmaker replied: “I don’t mind people knowing. Honestly. I’d like people to know!”

During their chat, Lizzo thanked Chris for allowing her to sample 'Yellow' and to name the track after the band, before explaining the inspiration behind the track as she praised the 45-year-old singer's songwriting skills.

She said: “I was with somebody, and I was just looking at the stars. And I was with him, and I was singing it. And tears just were coming to my eyes. You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism. So thank you so, so much.”

The 'Viva La Vida' hitmaker insisted he was delighted to have written "Lizzo's hook-up song".

He replied: “Hey, I don’t know how to accept those kinds of compliments. Thank you. If someone had told me 22 years ago, ‘One day, Lizzo’s going to make out to this song,’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, great.’ It’s become Lizzo’s hook-up song, and that’s good.”

Lizzo, 34, quipped in reply: “Oh, that’s baby-making music, baby!”