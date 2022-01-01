JAY-Z shuts down retirement rumours

JAY-Z has insisted he hasn't "retired" from music.

In a preview clip from an interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart to Heart series, the rapper noted that he will always be involved in the industry.

"I don't know what happens next. I'm not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I'm retired. You know, it's a gift. And who am I to shut it off? You know what I mean?" he asked.

Back in 2003, Jay - real name Shawn Carter - famously staged a "retirement party" concert following the release of The Black Album, but soon started work on new records and collaborations.

In the chat with Kevin, the 52-year-old explained that the epic gig was never meant to mark the end of his career, but was the perfect excuse for a much-needed vacation.

As for any upcoming projects, Jay is open to experimenting.

"It may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it's not an album. Maybe it is! I have no idea. But (I'm) just, you know, gonna leave it open," he added.