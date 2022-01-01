NEWS The Smile debut new track 'Bending Hectic' at Montreux Newsdesk Share with :





Tonight at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Radiohead side project The Smile, headlined the festival’s Montreux Jazz Lab.



Kicking off with the thrilling “Pana-vision”, The Smile burst into colour as their throbbing krautrock is blended with cascading electronica, holding back their breakaway trip-hop hit ‘The Smoke’ for the later set. Performing their unreleased track ‘Colours Fly’, they captivate the Jazz Lab, leaving no attendee unconverted to The Smile’s sound.



During tonight’s encore, they surprised the crowd with the very first performance of their brand new track “Bending Hectic”, which Thom Yorke admitted he just wrote. The song was so fresh he had the song lyrics on a piece of paper in front of him. The new song, which is sure to be a hit with fans, starts with a breezy, atmospheric sound before churning into an electric, grungy rock sensation.



Also headlining the Swiss festival, was Italian rockers Maneskin, who performed at the Auditorium Stravinski. They performed hits such as their instantly recognisable Eurovision song "Zitti E Buoni" and a cover version of Britney Spears' smash hit "Womanizer".