Fatboy Slim marks Big Beach Boutique anniversary with hardback and CD

Fatboy Slim is releasing 'Right Here, Right Then' as a hardback book and in multiple formats to mark the 20th anniversary of his iconic original Brighton Beach Boutique concert.



On this day (13.07.22) in 2002, more than 250,000 fans of the legendary DJ - who launched the Boutique Nightclub in the seaside town - gathered on Brighton Beach in Sussex, England for the free open-air concert, a record number given only 60,000 were anticipated to attend.



Fatboy Slim - whose real name is Norman Cook - commented: "I think I was too stressed on the day about crowd safety to really take it all in, to fully enjoy the experience. Now I feel I can look back at the footage, remember the tunes, that sunset, my home seafront looking like a carnival in Brazil, so many beautiful people having the time of their lives, I have never seen such joyous madness, such good natured abandon... A wise man once described me as 'a shepherd of moments.'"



The album, available on hardback book and CD digipak formats, boasts multiple recordings of the original set, a brand new DJ mix, DVD of the original concert, 48-page 12" book with photos and foreword by Fatboy Slim and much more.



'Right Here, Right Then' will be released on September 2, and is available to pre-order now.



Meanwhile, this autumn, Fatboy Slim's 'All Back To Minehead' will launch its inaugural event at Butlin's Minehead between November 18 and 21.



The three-day extravaganza will see DJ sets from Groove Armada, Eats Everything, Idris Elba, Horse Meat Disco, The 2 Bears Rave, Jodie Harsh and Fatboy Slim himself.



Head to www.butlins.com for tickets.







Fatboy Slim plays the following shows this year:



23/07/22 – Garten Der Welt, Berlin



24/07/22 – Sunrise Festival, Poland



29/07/22 – Indie, Cork, Ireland



20/08/22 – Camp Bestival, UK



21/08/22 – Brunch In The Park, Spain



28/08/22 – Creamfields, Daresbury, UK



03/09/22 – Montreal, Canada



03/09/22 – Boston, USA



04/09/22 – Arc Music Festival, Chicago, USA



23/09/22 – Format Festival, Arkansas



24/09/22 – San Fransisco, USA



18/11/22 – Butlin's, Minehead, UK