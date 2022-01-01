Dirty Dancing soundtrack coming to vinyl to mark 35th anniversary

The soundtrack to 'Dirty Dancing' is being released on vinyl to mark the 35th anniversary of the iconic rom-com.

The 1987 classic starred the late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as lovers Johnny Castle and Frances 'Baby' Houseman.

Jimmy Ienner's soundtrack includes two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles.

'(I've Had) The Time of My Life', performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

To mark the milestone, a special collectible watermelon colour vinyl edition of 'Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)' will arrive on October 14.

The full Side A/Side B playing order of the original soundtrack album, boasting the twelve tracks as they were intended to be heard.

As a personal touch, the vinyl comes with a scented watermelon sticker.

The blockbuster raked in $214 million worldwide and became the first film to sell more than a million copies in the home video market.

The flick's popularity led to a 2004 prequel, 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights', a stage adaptation and a TV remake in 2017.

A new sequel is slated for release in 2024.

It will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who recently teased that Swayze - who died of pancreatic cancer, aged 59, in 2009 - “is a part” of the plot.

The 'Warm Bodies' helmer said: “Johnny is a part of Baby’s journey in the story.

This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way.”

Erin Westerman, the president of production at Lionsgate added: “’Dirty Dancing’ is more than a movie – it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to be a rite of passage. As we approach the next chapter, we knew we had to honour the depth, the relevance, and the heat of the original. We’ve been lucky to have Jennifer as our guide and are thrilled to have Jonathan by her side at the helm, because everything he makes is textured and romantic – he always gives us goose bumps.”

Pre-order now via dirtydancing1.lnk.to/WatermelonDisc.

Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track-list:

Side A

1. "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes

2. "Be My Baby" - The Ronettes

3. "She's Like the Wind" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Patrick Swayze

4. "Hungry Eyes" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Eric Carmen

5. "Stay" - Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs

6. "Yes" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Merry Clayton

Side B

1. "You Don't Own Me" - The Blow Monkeys

2. "Hey! Baby" - Bruce Channel

3. "Overload" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Alfie Zappacosta

4. "Love Is Strange" - Mickey Sylvia

5. "Where Are You Tonight?" (from "Dirty Dancing" Soundtrack) - Tom Johnston

6. "(I'll Remember) In The Still of the Night" - The Five Satins