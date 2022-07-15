Bob Dylan announces first UK tour since 2017

Bob Dylan has announced his first UK tour since 2017.



The 81-year-old music icon is set to bring his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour across the pond in October this year.



Dylan will play four nights at the legendary London Palladium between October 19 and October 24.



The 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' hitmaker will then head to the arenas, kicking off at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in South Wales on October 26, and wrapping with two consecutive nights at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30 and 31.



Dylan has prohibited gig-goers from using their smartphones during his performances and they will be required to place their devices in a locked Yondr bag.



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (15.07.22), head to www.ticketmaster.co.uk for the full tour dates.



The last time Dylan played on British soil was when he co-headlined London’s BST Hyde Park in 2019 with Neil Young.



His last tour was the 'Never Ending Tour' more than five years ago.



Dylan resumed his current global jaunt in the US in March, after being forced to postpone the concerts amid a rise in cases of COVID-19 in 2020.



A statement read at the time: "To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled.



"We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff.



"Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds."



The run is in support of the 'Lay Lady Lay' singer's acclaimed 2020 record 'Rough and Rowdy Ways', his first studio album of original music since 2012's 'Tempest'.



Meanwhile, this month saw a re-recording of Dylan's 1963 mega-hit ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ sell for a whopping £1.48million ($1.78million) at auction.