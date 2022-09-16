Marcus Mumford 'faced his demons' making solo album

Marcus Mumford "faced his demons" on his upcoming debut solo album.



The Mumford and Sons frontman has announced he's set to release his self-titled LP on September 16.



And as well as revealing his all-star list of featured artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Clairo, the 35-year-old musician has admitted he went through a challenging time, which inspired the track 'Cannibal'.



In a handwritten note posted to social media, he penned: "In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’.



“I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).



“It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.”



Last month, Marcus hinted at launching his solo career.



He was reported to have performed some new solo tunes for a handful of attendees at a Spotify event for the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2022 in the French Riviera.



A person at the show told the New York Post's Page Six column: “He just said today is day one for his next thing.”



The star also posted brief clips of himself in the studio, including one in the vocal booth, on social media.



Marcus embarking on a solo career comes after the dramatic exit of Mumford's banjo player Winston Marshall.



The 34-year-old musician quit the folk band last summer after 14 years, following the controversy he courted for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.



Although Winston stands by his tweet, he admitted he was sorry that his bandmates were held to account for his beliefs.



He wrote: "To call me 'fascist' was ludicrous beyond belief. I've had plenty of abuse over the years. I'm a banjo player after all. But this was another level.



"And, owing to our association, my friends, my bandmates, were getting it, too. It took me more than a moment to understand how distressing this was for them.



"Despite being four individuals we were, in the eyes of the public, a unit. Furthermore it's our singer's [Marcus Mumford] name on the tin.



"That name was being dragged through some pretty ugly accusations, as a result of my tweet.



"The distress brought to them and their families that weekend I regret very much. I remain sorry for that. Unintentionally, I had pulled them into a divisive and totemic issue."



However, Winston revealed his bandmates stood by him and encouraged him to remain in the band.



He said: "Emotions were high. Despite pressure to nix me they invited me to stay with the band.



"That took courage, particularly in the age of so-called 'cancel culture'. I made an apology and agreed to take a temporary step back."



Winston ultimately decided to leave the band in order to avoid having to "self-censor" and so that he could protect his bandmates.



He said: "For me to speak about what I've learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble.



"My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that.



"I could stay and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I've already felt that beginning.



"The only way forward is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.



"I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt their stars will shine long into the future."