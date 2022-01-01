NEWS Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct Amy Winehouse biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'.



The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' filmmaker will be at the helm for the Studiocanal movie, which has been written by Taylor-Johnson's 'Nowhere Boy' collaborator Matt Greenhalgh.



As reported by Variety, the director - who was close friends with Amy before her tragic death aged 27 in 2011 - wants a relative newcomer to play the late singer.



It's said the movie has the full support of her father Mitch Winehouse, who participated in BBC's 2021 documentary 'Reclaiming Amy' to mark 10 years since her death.



Studiocanal will produce with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward.



Owen and Hayward have been attached to a biopic about Amy's life for years now, with the Winehouse estate first penning a deal for the film in 2018.



An earlier script was originally written by 'Kinky Boots' scribe Geoff Deane, but now Greenhalgh - who wrote 'Control' about late Joy Division singer Ian Curtis - is on board.



Four years ago, Mitch dismissed the idea of Lady Gaga signing on to play his late daughter, and he admitted he would be happy for an "unknown" actress to take on the role, while he wants the portrayal to be honest.



He previously said: "I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English — London, cockney — actress who looks a bit like Amy.



“What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was…the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.



"There’s no point really me making the film because I’m her dad. But to get the right people to do it, that’s very important, and we will.”



Before her death, Amy - best known for hits like 'Rehab', 'You Know I'm No Good' and her rendition of The Zutons' 'Valerie' - released albums 'Frank' and 'Back To Black', with the latter earning her six Grammy Awards.