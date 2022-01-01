Yungblud cancels trio of North American shows 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Yungblud has cancelled a trio of shows in North America.

The 'Funeral' rocker has been forced to postpone dates in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City this autumn, "due to unforeseen circumstances" beyond his control.

In a social media statement, he said: “My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled.

“You know how much I hate cancelling shows, it breaks my fucking hearts but this [is] way behind my control. (sic)"

He added: “I promise I will be back soon and have massive plans. All will be made clear soon, it’s gonna be f***in mental.”

The 'Fleabag' hitmaker is set to play a series of intimate shows across the UK and Europe as part of the ‘International As F*** Tour’ later this year.

He'll visit Dublin, Dundee, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Coventry, Bournemouth, Southampton, Kingston upon Thames, Brighton, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Wien, Berlin, Milano and Madrid between October 18 and November 15.

Last month, Yungblud - whose real name is Dom Harrison - released his latest single 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today'.

After the filming of the fan-featuring music video for the track was shut down by police in London's Southbank, the 'Cotton Candy' star dropped the track and promo for the latest song from his upcoming self-titled LP.

In a press release, Yungblud said of the song about not letting haters ruin happiness: “To me, this song is what happiness feels like. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to f*** off and come back another day.

“I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day. No matter what they’re going through, they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision; that’s the dream.”

Previous singles from the album are 'The Funeral' featuring Ozzy Osbourne and 'Memories' with WILLOW.

'YUNGBLUD' is released on September 2.