The 1975's Matty Healy loves the 'drama' of gossip surrounding his band

Matty Healy loves the "drama" of the gossip that surrounds The 1975.

The 'Somebody Else' band's frontman is adamant they will never split up, but he loves the "will they, won't they" talk.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, he said: “There’s always been a lot of ‘will they, won’t they’ with my band. Will they split up? Will they not? Will I get over drugs in order…? And I’ve always leant into that because I like that. I love the drama of it.

“And I think that now I’ve realised, not in a non-sexy way, but The 1975 aren’t going to split up. What happens with The 1975 could be a myriad of things, but splitting up is not really going to happen.”

Matty and co recently returned with their new single, 'Part Of The Band', the first taste of their upcoming fifth studio album, 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

He said of the LP: “I’ve always wanted to make something very, very intimate and something that allows you to be witness to a moment."

And The 1975 are planning to take the album out on an intimate tour for fans, though they are keeping schtum on when that might be.

He said: “I want people to feel like they’re in a little theatre as opposed to an IMAX because, you know, in an IMAX you can just go to the toilet."

The follow-up to 2020's ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is released on October 12.

Meanwhile, the band are set to make their live comeback at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in August.

The 'Chocolate' group will headline the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21, following a two-year break from the road.

Read the full interview in Rolling Stone UK or via https://www.rollingstone.co.uk/music/features/the-1975-being-funny-in-a-foreign-language-new-album-interview-19940/.