Placebo cancel shows due to COVID outbreak

Placebo have cancelled shows due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the band and crew.

The 'Teenage Angst' rockers - made up of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, with current touring members Bill Lloyd, Nick Gavrilovic, Matt Lunn and Angela Chan - have revealed they won't be able to perform planned live dates in Bucharest, Romexpo in Romania tonight (13.07.22) or at 'Skopje Calling' in Macedonia on July 16.

In a statement, the group said: "Due to an outbreak of COVID within the Placebo band and crew we regretfully announce that Placebo will be unable to perform at Bucharest, Romexpo in Romania on Wednesday July 13 and at Skopje Calling in Macedonia on Saturday 16th July.

"We are frustrated and disappointed not to be able to perform these shows which are important to us - as we know they are to you.

"We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience and disappointment. We are doing all we can to reschedule and please check locally for further announcements.

"Please stay safe out there. Peace and love, Brian and Stefan."

Meanwhile, frontman Brian recently opened up on the band's conenction to Kate Bush - and their 2003 cover of 'Running Up That Hill' - after the song's recent resurgance after being featured in 'Stranger Things'.

He said: "We were already in the habit of covering our favourite songs from the 80s, so I suggested that we do ‘Running Up That Hill’ but that we slow the tempo down as much as we could without it becoming a dirge, and obviously we wanted to keep it electronic with sounds from the early 2000s.

“I met Kate once at a party: it was a record company do and there was an orderly queue to speak to her.

"When I got to the front the first thing she said to me was: 'I like your cover of my song.' That was enough. I’m very, very pleased that it got Kate’s endorsement.”