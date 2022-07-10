K-Pop band Cravity were hungry for fish and chips when in London for HallyuPopFest

K-Pop group Cravity loved trying traditional British food when they were in London for HallyuPopFest.

The nine-piece boy band performed at the OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday (10.07.22) and during their first visit to the UK capital they made sure they experienced the local cuisine and they especially loved eating fish and chips.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, vocalist Minhee thought fried dish was delicious and “really crispy”.

Main dancer Allen also revealed that he and his bandmates went sightseeing in London and were able to visit landmarks like Big Ben, Queen Elizabeth’s residence Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, as well as doing some shopping in Soho.

Allen was delighted to be in London during a heatwave, because he was expecting the city to be grey and gloomy.

He said: “We heard that London was always rainy and cloudy, so I would guess this weather is kind of rare, right? So we’re just glad to be here!”

CRAVITY performed on the second night of HallyuPopFest, a K-pop festival that brought together the biggest stars of the genre to London for the first time.

The line-up also consisted of girl groups Everglow, Weeekly and Kep1er; boy bands P1Harmony, Oneus, Astro, CIX and SF9; soloists Sam Kim, Paul Kim and Hwasa (from iconic girl-group Mamamoo); and the festival headliners Chen and Kai – from K-pop megastar group Exo.

Matching the sizzling energy radiating from fans at the OVO Arena Wembley Cravity performed their newest single ‘Adrenaline’, previous hits ‘Veni vidi vici’ and ‘Bad Habits’, tracks ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Jumper’ before closing the set with ‘My Turn’.

Revealing how grateful they were to get a chance to perform for their British fans, Allen said: “Our fans have been waiting for us for such a long time, so we’re honestly so happy to finally meet them all.”