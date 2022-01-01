Jessica Simpson reflects on becoming 'own best friend' in candid birthday post

Jessica Simpson has penned a love letter to herself to mark her 42nd birthday.

The singer/entrepreneur, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself posing in a black dress and gold jewellery with the moon in the background behind her.

In the accompanying caption, Jessica explained how she is finally comfortable in her own skin after overhauling her life back in late 2017.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE," she wrote. "I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."

To conclude the post, Jessica added: "OK, 42, time to Rock 'n' Roll."

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the star discussed a number of difficult topics, including the sexual abuse she experienced during childhood, her relationships with Nick Lachey and John Mayer, as well as her body image issues and dependence on alcohol and prescription drugs.

Jessica, who shares three children with husband Eric Johnson, has been sober since November 2017.