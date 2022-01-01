NEWS LF System set for second week at Number 1 as UK heatwave sees surge in summer dance tracks Newsdesk Share with :





Metallica’s Master Of Puppets heading for first-ever UK Official Singles Chart Top 40 appearance off the back of Netflix’s Stranger Things - can it go all the way to the top?



The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Scottish DJ duo LF SYSTEM look set to score a second week atop the Official Singles Chart with Afraid To Feel. The Silk-sampling song became the first dance track of 2022 to reach Number 1 last week, leaving members Conor Larkman and Sean Finnegan “over the moon.”



The UK’s heatwave sees some of this summer’s biggest dance cuts experience a surge midweek. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s slow burner Crazy What Love Can Do could reach a new peak this Friday (7), as could Ella’s Nathan Dawe collaboration 21 Reasons (8).



It’s been burning up the Official Afrobeats Chart with for weeks, and now Burna Boy’s Last Last looks set to lift to the Top 10 for the first time, claiming a new peak (10). The Toni Braxton-sampling song could become Burna’s first Top 10 since Stormzy and Ed Sheeran collab Own It in 2019.



The ascent of Metallica’s 1986 track Master Of Puppets continues as the song eyes a Top 40 position this week (23). Thanks to its inclusion on Netflix show Stranger Things, introducing the 37-year-old song to a whole new generation, could this latest success story ‘do a Kate Bush’ and prove a future chart-topper?

