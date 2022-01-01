Lizzo teams up with American Express on the Lizzoverse immersive event

Lizzo has teamed up with American Express to bring fans the 'Lizzoverse' experience to celebrate the release of her new album 'Special'.

The “immersive planetarium-esque lightshow experience produced by Superfly" is being held in New York City on July 16 and 17.

What's more, the 'About Damn Time' hitmaker herself will take to the stage for an album release day playback performance featuring her Big Grrrls on July 15, with just 100 free tickets available for American Express Card Members to snap up.

Shiz Suzuki, Vice President, Global Experiential Marketing and Partnerships at American Express, commented: “Lizzo has been a long-time partner of American Express. From celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Pride in New York to headlining the final performance of our American Express UNSTAGED digital music series in 2021 live from the beach in Miami, we know how much our Card Members love epic experiences with her!

“We are so excited to continue collaborating with her to bring one-of-a-kind album release experience of her new album ‘Special’ to our Card Members, as there’s always an epic story to tell when you are #withAmex.”

The 'Juice' hitmaker recently unveiled the track-listing for her follow-up to 2019's 'Cuz I Love You'.

It features the viral hit 'About Damn Time' and second single 'Grrrls'.

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently paid a visit to 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' to take part in the famous 'Carpool Karaoke' segment.

As well as singing her own hits with the comedian, the pair did a duet of Beyoncé's 'Crazy in Love'.

The Grammy-winning singer and flautist also revealed she named her flute Sasha Flute after the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker's alter ego Sasha Fierce.

The 34-year-old star went on to share how fellow Houston native Beyoncé, 40, inspired her to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

She told host Corden: “When I was shy, or when I didn’t think I was cool, and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom, and it would transport me.

“I would feel something. I would feel like my life is going to be better. There’s hope for me. When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to [Beyoncé’s sophomore album] 'B’day' on repeat. I would just sing 'B’day' all the time, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be a singer, I’m gonna be a singer.’ The way she makes people is how I want to make people feel with music. She’s been my north star.”