R. Kelly engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage

One of R. Kelly's alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, has claimed they are engaged.



Savage, one of the singer's live-in girlfriends, made the revelation in a letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly shortly before the Ignition (Remix) singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and violating an anti-sex trafficking law last month.



"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé. I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," she wrote in the letter, obtained by TMZ.



Savage first hit headlines when her parents claimed Kelly was holding her in his home against her will and she later gave a public interview insisting that she was staying with him of her own accord. She has stuck by him throughout the allegations.



In the letter, she called the I Believe I Can Fly star "the best thing that's ever happened to me" and an "all-round incredible person".



"Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I'm taken care of, and any other women he was with as well," she wrote. "The things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue. It's the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert."



She continued, "Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I'm a victim. I'm a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court."



Despite her plea, Judge Donnelly sentenced the singer to 30 years in person on 29 June.



Attorney Gerald Griggs, representing Savage's parents, told TMZ that the family "strongly doubts" her engagement claim and he finds it odd that Savage didn't testify about it in court instead of submitting a letter.